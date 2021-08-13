ROCKDALE — Services for Barbara LaVerne Yarbrough Valek, 77, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Monday in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Valek died Wednesday, Aug. 11, at her residence.
She was born June 8, 1944, to Albert Lee and Rosalie Wanoreck Yarbrough in Milam County. She graduated from Rockdale High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a teaching certificate from the University of Texas. She was a certified public accountant. She taught accounting and business classes at Rockdale High School for a few years. On Feb. 9, 1963, she married John Louis Valek, and he preceded her in death on May 14, 2002.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathryne McKeever of Plano and Michelle Valek of Austin; a brother, Kenneth Yarbrough; and two grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.