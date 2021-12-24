CAMERON — Services for Wanda Olene Agee, 79, of Milano will be 1 p.m. Sunday in May Cemetery in Brown County.
Ms. Agee died Thursday, Dec. 23, at a Cameron nursing facility.
She was born Oct. 30, in May to Willard and Lula Brown Culwell. She attended high school in Anson. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include a son, Steve Agee of Milano; two sisters, Bobby Thomas of Georgetown and Frances Bennett of Cross Plains; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.