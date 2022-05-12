Linda Faye Toffler Goodman, born August 19, 1946 in Portsmouth, VA, the only child of Edward Nathan and Mildred Grace Toffler, passed away peacefully in her home on May 8th. She was a 1964 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.
Linda married the love of her life John Samuel Goodman on June 2, 1979 in Norfolk, VA. She was a dedicated Navy wife until his retirement in 2002. Together they returned to the Great State of Texas and, with Sam’s family, made Belton their home.
Linda spent many years with Carpet Interiors Unlimited in Virginia Beach, VA, but she derived her true satisfaction from her years teaching water fitness in Virginia and at BISD Swim Center. She was inspirational, supportive, and challenging. She will be missed by her “girls” whom she considered friends.
She was extraordinarily blessed to share 42 years of matrimony with her beloved husband Sam. Theirs was a union characterized by abiding love and devotion, mutual respect, and shared interests. They enjoyed cruises, dancing, practically every movie ever filmed, but mostly simply being together.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by Sam’s parents John Sowell Goodman and Frances Ann Goodman with whom she shared a particularly close relationship.
In addition to her heartbroken husband, her memory will be cherished by her children: Kimberly Murdoch of Keller, TX and her husband Christopher and their children Veronica, Susannah, and Preston; Mary Anne Brown of Belton, TX and her children Paul Allen Chrisman Jr, and Ashley Chrisman Vega and her husband Luis; and Ronald Lee Brown of Virginia Beach, VA and his wife Melissa Ann Bailey Brown and their sons Wyatt Lee and Ryder Westin. Sam’s brother Michael Scot Goodman, his wife Lisa Schutz Goodman of Belton, and their daughter Jamie Tanner and her husband Garrett of Washington, DC. A lifelong lover of dogs, she will be missed by her loyal Miniature Schnauzer Winnie.
Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Saturday, May 21 at noon at the Hilton Garden Inn Temple Medical Center, 1749 Scott Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Linda with a donation to the charity of your choice.