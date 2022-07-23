Cheryl Dee Vasquez
Cheryl Dee Vasquez, age 74, of Temple passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, July 12th, 2022, at Wellington Place. She was born on the 18th day of August 1947 in Austin, TX to parents Simmie and Joy (Overton) Cordell.
Cheryl attended Lakeview Baptist Church and worked many years as a Barber in the Temple area. Cheryl loved her job as a Barber and was very good at it. She adored her son Stephon and was truly hurt by his passing. Cheryl loved her sisters, grandchildren, and precious dog “Moosie.” Cheryl will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son Stephon Shane Sonnier.
Cheryl leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters Joy Evans, Robin Deshotel, and Terri Vasquez. She also leaves behind one son Roland Deshotel Jr., nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren
Memorial services are pending.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary