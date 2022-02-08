BELTON — Services for Ricardo Rocha, 74, of Salado will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Juan Berumen officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Rocha died Thursday, Feb. 3, in Guadalupe Victoria, Durango, Mexico.
He was born April 21, 1947, to Victorina Villarreal and Carlos Rocha Palacios. He moved to Dallas in 1967. He married Maria Candelaria Berumen. He moved to Salado in 1982. He worked for American Desk and Texas Hydraulics.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Yesenia Flores; two sons, Ricardo Rocha Jr. and Aldo Cesar Rocha; five sisters, Griselda Montenegro, Linda Lopez, Gloria Mendoza, Socorro Montoya and Patricia Flores; a brother, Antonio Rocha; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.