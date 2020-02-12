Services for Robert Alan Weber Sr., 85, of Ithaca, N.Y., and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Weber died Saturday, Feb. 8, at a New York care center.
He was born Dec. 17, 1934, in Union, N.J., to Archibald and Marie Weber. He retired in 1992 after working for General Motors, Celanese, Rockwell, Amax and Hercules.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Bob Weber Jr. of Temple; a daughter, Jeanne Townley of Ithaca; and seven grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.