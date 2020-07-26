James Ray Morphew was born on October 27, 1930 to LeRoy Morphew and Jessie Oran Ritchie Morphew in Dallas, TX. James passed away on July 18, 2020 in Forney, TX where he was a resident with his wife Maureen Singleton Morphew. Previously, James and Maureen were residents of Belton, TX for over 25 years and were owners of Lake Belton Cottages, a bed and breakfast.
James graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949 in the Urbandale area of Dallas and attended and taught math classes at SMU. He served in the Air National Guard as a Crew Chief on P-51 Mustang aircraft. He was an Electronic Engineer early in his career moving into various engineer related positions over the years. He was responsible for several patents during his career and finally retired at the age of 85.
James loved his family and was devoted to his Christian faith. He loved gardening, building things, and teaching his children and grandchildren to fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents LeRoy and Jessie Morphew, sister Bonita Morphew McKeever, brother Gene Morphew, first wife Bobbie Jean Kimbrel Morphew and great-great granddaughter Laney Benjamin. He is survived by his wife Maureen Morphew, children Pamela K. Morphew, Mark A. Morphew and wife Cathy Morphew, Susan G. Morphew High and husband Bill High, Chadwick L. Morphew, Timothy L. Broyles and wife LaDonna Broyles, Elizabeth A. Broyles Adams and husband David Adams, David A. Broyles and wife Michelle Broyles, Robert C. Teague and wife Christie Teague, 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
James, Dad, Papa – the Man, the Myth, the Legend!
Graveside Services Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 9:00 AM at Grove Hill Memorial Park, 3920 Samuell Blvd., Dallas, TX 75228. Masks and social distancing required.
