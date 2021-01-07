Irene Selma Cox
Irene Selma Cox, 101 years of age, was called to her heavenly home from her earthly dwelling on December 28, 2020 at 4:30 pm. She was comforted by her daughters, Debbie and Denise during her final hours at the Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville, Texas. Many loving nurses and attendants provided solace, as well. The family is incredibly grateful for the care and acts of kindness that they provided during her stay there. God bless each and every one of you.
Irene Selma Grimm was born on the family farm, near Schwertner, Texas, to Robert F. and Edna E. Grimm on November 7, 1919. She was the middle child of five. She had one sister, Leola, and three brothers, Theodore, Herbert, and Eugene who all preceded her in death. Her husband, Robert Cox and one great grandson, Nathan, preceded her in death, as well.
She attended schools in Goodeville and Schwertner, Texas and received the honor of valedictorian at the latter. She was baptized November 30, 1919 and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett, Texas on September 2, 1935. Her confirmation verse was Luke 11:9. She loved Psalms 40 and her favorite hymn was “Because He Lives”.
After the death of her grandmother, Irene, at the tender age of nine, was sent to live with her grandfather, Theodore Splittgerber to care for him. She adored him.
She married Ralph Blackmon in Lampasas, Texas on May 19. 1937. They had three children, Doris Berndt, Donald Blackmon, and David Blackmon.
Later in life, she married Robert Cox on August 25, 1951 in Groesbeck, Texas. Together, she and Bob had two daughters, Denise Sutton, and Debbie Braziel.
Irene loved gardening and spent many hours tending to her vast array of flowers and plants. Dancing was, always, unbelievably special to her and she enjoyed this hobby as often as she could. Her sense of humor was accompanied by her quick wit and prankster personality. She was a firecracker throughout her entire life.
She was a member of AARP and was given an award from Art Linkletter for her services with that organization.
She is survived by her children, Doris Berndt of Temple, Texas, Donald and Stephanie Blackmon of Temple, Texas, David and Lydia Blackmon of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Denise and Floyd Sutton of Gatesville, Texas, Debbie and Larry Braziel of Gatesville, Texas and her sister-in-law, Dorothy Grimm of Taylor, Texas. She leaves behind fifteen grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren. She was blessed with knowing five generations of her legacy in her lifetime.
Her viewing will be Friday, January 8th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd, Temple, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 9th, also, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with her burial following at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery, 8575 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2109 W. Avenue H Temple, Texas 76504 in Irene’s name.
