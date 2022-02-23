BELTON — Services for Larry Lee Martin, 69, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Tom Henderson officiating.
Burial will be in Bear Creek Cemetery in Bertram.
Mr. Martin died Wednesday, Feb. 16.
He was born July 22, 1952, in Fort Worth to Marion G. Martin and Rosalee Hays Martin Mandigo. He graduated high school in Bertram. He married Deborah Diane Browning in 1974. He was a carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his first wife.
Survivors include his wife, Fran Pedron Martin; a son, Jeff Martin; a daughter, Charlotte Martin Landry; a sister, Theresa Martin; a stepfather, John “Wink” Mandigo; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.