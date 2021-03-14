Jose M. Quinteros
Jose M. Quinteros died March 9, 2021 in Temple, TX. Services will be held Wednesday 3/17 at 11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He was born March 31, 1947 to Francisco Quinteros Sr. and Margarita Martinez Quinteros in Temple. Jose was the 8th child of 9 siblings.
At an early age Jose went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad from 1965 to 1967. Jose enlisted in the United States Marines on Sept, 1967. There he did two tours in Vietnam. During his tours he received a purple heart. He accomplished the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged in Aug of 1970.
Jose returned home and followed in his brother’s steps of truck driving. His CB handle being Big Bird. He drove long haul for Melanes, Merit, Great Western and Celadon.
Jose met and married his wife Irma Reyes in July 1986. They resided in Temple before moving to Houston, TX in 1991. There he drove for his brother at Bernardo Quinteros Trucking before starting his own Quinteros Hot Shot business.
Jose had many nieces and nephews and was loved by so many. He enjoyed a good football game and his old Western reruns. He loved family gatherings but most of all he loved his family.
Jose was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Jesse Quinteros (2003) of McMinnville, OR, Simon Quinteros Sr.(2004) of Temple, TX, Andera Garcia (2015) of El Paso, TX, Frank Quinteros Jr. (2011) of Moffat, TX, Anna Hernandez (2020) of Troy, TX and Bernardo Quinteros (2020) of Houston, TX.
Survivors left are his sister Mary Quinteros of El Paso, TX and Mary Frances Tallouzi of Albuquerque, NM.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday 3/16 from 5-7pm at Harper-Talasek Temple.
