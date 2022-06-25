Services for Todd Christopher Flentge, 60, of Gatesville will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Gatesville Country Club.
Mr. Flentge died Monday, June 20, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 28, 1962, in Waco to Donald and Miriam Flentge. He graduated from Gatesville High School. He attended Henderson County Junior College. He was a teacher at Whitney Elementary School.
Survivors include a daughter, Presley Flentge Burkhardt; and two sisters, Stahr Flentge Freedle and Laura Dawn Quinn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Big Sting, 3417 Imperial Dr., Gatesville, 76528 or to the Todd Flentge Memorial Scholarhip, 311 S. Lovers Lane, Gatesville.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.