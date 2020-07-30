Mike R. Ramirez
Mike R. Ramirez, 74, of Temple, Tx, left to meet his Savior July 14, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
Services will be held at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas at 3pm, Thursday, July 30th. Pastor Rudy Ochoa will be officiating.
Mike married Cindy Jankowski in 1966, having 5 children together. Mike’s five children he leaves behind are Johnnie (Odelia) Ramirez of Temple, Lucia (Terry) Valentino of Terrell, Lucinda (Randy) Holmes of Temple, Michele (Johnathan) Berry of Temple and Kayla Ramirez of Temple. Mike’s seven grandchildren are Dylan Ramirez of Temple, Keegan Valentino of Lewisville, Kiara Valentino of Fort Worth, Celeste Ramirez of Temple, Taran Holmes of Temple, Leann Holmes of Temple and Vayda Berry of Temple and two great grandchildren are Caiden Caldwell and Tyler Caldwell, both of Temple. Mike also leaves behind one brother, Jesse Ramirez of Temple, along with many other relatives and friends, each one as important to him as the other.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Reymundo and Paulina Ramirez of Temple, two brothers, Joe Ramirez of Troy and Frank Ramirez of Temple, three sisters, Juanita Constancio of Temple, Mary Ochoa of Temple, an infant sister and one grandson, Eric Ramirez of Temple.
Mike attended Temple schools followed by serving two years in the United States Army and six years in the Army Reserves. Mike was such a talented builder who could see a vision and build it into reality, which he did many times for his children. Mike’s early work years include working with family members at Ramirez Swimming Pools and working at Yanez Construction. Mike worked for Frank’s Jr. Construction for many years enjoying getting to see and work with his nephew, Frank, and other family members every day, until the last month of his illness.
Mike was the epitome of a family man. Younger years were spent with weekend get togethers at his house full of family members and playing baseball, volleyball, bowling and other sports. Mike also played many instruments including the guitar, piano and drums. Mike always had a smile on his face and a funny comment to share. Mike was always ready to give a helping hand to everyone. He raised his children with a gentle heart, love and respect, only using a firm voice or “the look” when needed. Everyone at home had the privilege of being awakened in the morning with him singing about mockingbirds. There was never a doubt about how much he loved his family and he had a great ability to make everyone feel loved. Mike considered his life amazing being able to be around family everyday, both at work then home, and absolutely perfect with the time he had with his two great grandsons.
