Franklin Harrison Casper
Services for Franklin Harrison Casper, 53, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Frank was born on January 10, 1969, in Garland, TX, to James David and Linda (Moore) Casper. Frank died on November 21, 2022, in Belton, TX.
Frank was loved by his family, friends, and fiancé Betty. He was always known for being the cool guy wherever he went. He was kind to strangers, as he believed himself to be pretty strange as well.
Frank’s most notable accomplishment (other than his two boys) was winning the Allen High School Air Band Show of 1982, which showcased his green furry pants, sparkly gold vest, and beloved black and white checkered Vans. He left Allen and rolled into Heavener, OK, like Kevin Bacon blasting Quiet Riot in his black Mustang and the town was never the same.
Frank was an amazing artist, and his art was showcased in numerous exhibits. He was an accomplished mechanic and general contractor. His passion for music never faded, although his choice in music was constantly questioned. Frank loved working on his family’s land and taking care of God’s creatures.
Frank was saved by grace and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He took God’s charge of caring for animals very seriously and constantly protected and provided for the unwanted and outcasts of the animal world.
Survivors include two sons, Franklin, and Joseph; his mother and father, Jimmy, and Linda; his three brothers, David, Kevin, and Matthew James, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in the name of Frank Casper.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
