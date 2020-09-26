ROCKDALE — Services for Sue Alexander, 91, of Lexington will be 2 p.m. today in Lexington Cemetery in Lexington.
Mrs. Alexander died Friday, Sept. 18, in Temple.
She was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Eutaw, Ala., to George W. and Anna Laura Liverman Thompson. She married John H. Alexander on Aug. 6, 1949, in Houston. She worked for All Right Auto Parks in Houston.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Butch Alexander of San Leon; a daughter, Debra Moody of Temple; a brother, Joe Thompson; a sister, Peggy Larson; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be noon to 1:15 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.