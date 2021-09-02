Services for Maxine “Mickey” Elizabeth Grzybowski, 75, of Temple will be held in private.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Grzybowski died Friday, Aug. 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 22, 1946, in Temple to Arthur M. and Vera Kettler Artman. She attended church at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple. She married Joe “Sonny” Grzybowski in 1966 in Bark River, Mich. She live in Michigan before moving back to Temple in 1989. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; three sons, James Grzybowski of Morgan’s Point Resort, and John Grzybowski and Jerry Grzybowski, both of Temple; two sisters, Georgie Seward and Katherine Pavlica; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.