Wilbert William Mikeska
Wilbert William Mikeska passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021 at a local hospital in Temple Texas from heart disease. He was 84 years old.
Wilbert was born May 8, 1936 in Cyclone, Texas on his family farm. After working more than 35 years at Temple Products, he joined Specialty Wood Molding in Rogers where he retired after 10 years. He married Margaret Schneider on Dec. 30, 1961, had 3 children and was an active member at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and SPJST Lodge 24 Flag Hall for over 50 years. After living in Temple for 10 years, he was able to buy back the family farm he called home in 1970. He had many hobbies on the farm but the most important was working with wood, raising cattle, gardening and the oak trees he planted.
Wilbert was preceded in death by his parents William Frank and Emilie Mikeska and his sister Irene Jez. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Mikeska, 3 children; Jeffrey Mikeska of Dallas, Keith Mikeska of Waco and Pamela Wike of Dallas. He had 7 grandchildren; Ryan Miyamoto, Claire Miyamoto, Madison Mikeska, Mason Mikeska, Molly Mikeska, Chloe Wike and Ellie Wike . Wilbert also had a sister Wilma Jones, of Houston.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud from 5– 7 pm followed by the rosary at 7:00pm.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone Texas on March 11, 2021. Burial will be St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cyclone Texas.
