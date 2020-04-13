BELTON — Services for Michael E. Metro, 70, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be at a later date.
Mr. Metro died Sunday, April 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 21, 1949, in Providence, R.I., to Louis Henry and Mildred Mary Raftery Metro. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Sandy Altimus on Nov. 18, 1986, in Morgan’s Point Resort. He worked for Lockheed Martin and Dynacore.
Survivors include his wife of Morgan’s Point Resort; a son, Michael Metro of Missouri City; three daughters, Jeanne Thornhill of Michigan, Christina Coates of Alabama and Casie Turner of Troy; two brothers, Eddie Metro of Colorado and Brian Metro of Florida; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.