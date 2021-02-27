BELTON — Services for Alfonso Lopez, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Lopez died Feb. 18 at a local hospital.
He was born July 2, 1927, in Jackson, Miss., to Florencio and Angela Lopez. He was a welder.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Juan Lopez and Amos Lopez.
Survivors include two sons, Benny Lopez of Houston and Alfonso Lopez Jr. of Belton; two daughters, Diane Rodriguez and Valarie Ochoa, both of Temple; two brothers, Benito Lopez of Belton and Delfino Lopez of Seguin; three sisters, Adela Garcia of Dallas, Carolina Vasquez of San Antonio and Connie Rodriguez of Seguin; 11 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.