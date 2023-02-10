BELTON — Services for Aurea “Christine” Eagan, 62, of Temple, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Eagan died Monday, Jan. 30, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 29, 1960, to Kenneth Horton and Angelita Corpuz Reyes in Manila, Philippines. She worked as a cosmetologist.
Survivors include six daughters, Chasity Flores, Amy Smith, Tara Moore, Jennifer Cotter, Angela Peters, and Alaura Eagan; her mother, a brother, Jeff Horton; two sisters, Teresa Horton, and Beth Horton; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 11-1 p.m. at the funeral home.