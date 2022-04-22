Services for Beverly “Bev” Jeanette Escobedo, 61, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral home in Temple with the Rev. Langston B. Williams officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Escobedo died Monday, April 11, at her residence.
She was born March 24, 1961, in davilla to Melvin Hill and Ocise lee Gadison. She graduated from Bartlett High School. She worked for HEB. She married Manuel Escobedo Jr. in 1996.
Survivors include her husband of Killeen; three daughters, Doshanda Thomas, Erika Rodriguez and Denise Escobedo, all of Killeen; a brother, Samuel Yett of Pflugerville; six sisters, Rosemary Lewis of Holland, Barbara Burleson of Temple, Dora Mayse of Denver, Colo., Brenda Jones of Davilla, and Francis Williams and Thelma Adams, both of Aurora, Colo.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.