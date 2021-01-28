BELTON — Services for William Barton Thomison, 97, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Jerry Johnson and David Trayler officiating.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Thomison died Tuesday, Jan. 26, at his residence.
He was born March 13, 1923, in Bell County to Marion Francis and Orby Bruton Thomison. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Annie Mae Puckett on March 20, 1944, and she preceded him in death on June 17, 1960. He married Corine Waters on Jan. 14, 1965, in Belton.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Danny Barton Thomison.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Ben Chrisher; four daughters, Mildred Foster, Ruby Ashlock, Cori Burk and Pamela Thomison Fillo; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.