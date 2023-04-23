Michael O. Kirkpatrick, M.D.
Michael O. Kirkpatrick, M.D. loving husband, father, granddad, brother, and friend died on February 27th, 2023, in Kirkcaldy, Fife, Scotland. He passed away two days after his 70th birthday,
He was born in Alexandria, Virginia in 1953 to Hoyt Kirkpatrick Junior, M.D., and Elizabeth Louise Kirkpatrick, nee Rhodes. He was brought up in Fort Smith, Arkansas with siblings Terry, Neal, Dennis, and Kelly. After attending Southside High School in Fort Smith and Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas he completed medical school at the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock Arkansas on a U.S. Navy Scholarship.
Prior to completion of Medical School, he met and married Pat Watson who became his wife and companion for over 45 years. Michael completed his commitment to the US Navy serving in Bethesda Maryland, Beeville Texas, Pensacola Florida, and his final tour of duty at RAF Edzell, Angus, Scotland. The family grew to include a son David Hoyt, and daughter Emma Louise who all relocated to Temple, Texas in 1989 where Michael worked for Scott & White as a Family Medicine Physician.
Michael and Pat loved to travel, particularly to Scotland, which Michael had grown to love. He leaves behind his wife Pat, son David and wife Brooke, and daughter Emma and husband Andrew Sinnott, and his grandchildren who were so close to his heart Tori, Avery, and Pierce.
A memorial service will take place at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, at 3110 Airport Road, Temple, Texas 76504 on April 30th, 2023, at 2 pm. The family will receive visitors from 3:00pm – 4:00pm after the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to the Temple Community Clinic or to a charity of your choice.
