Services for Lucius Hood Jr., 62, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Hood died Saturday, April 18, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 1, 1957, in Temple to Lucius Sr. and Barbara King Hood. He graduated from El Campo High School and San Diego Technical College. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Charlene Portis on Feb. 14, 1987. He worked for Materials Transportation Co.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; six children, Jonathan Lee Hood and Sharlisiea Denise Hood, both of Temple, Lucius Hood Foster and Dana Hood Foster, both of Houston, Lucius Hood III of San Antonio and Karia Hood Ford of Richmond; two brothers, Shawn Hood and Alton Lee Hood; seven sisters, Bernedia Hood, Betty Hood, Birdy Moore, Brenda King, Pearl Hood, Linda Faye Hood and Gloria Hood; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center.
Visitation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.