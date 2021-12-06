Services for Doris Ashcraft McNeill, 93, of Rogers will be 3 p.m. Wednesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Mrs. McNeill died Sunday, Dec. 5, at a Temple care center.
She was born Sept. 26, 1928, to Henry and Lottie Ray Ashcraft. She graduated from Rogers High School. She married Tommy McNeill on Sept. 1, 1951, in Rogers. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2020. She worked for two years at First State Bank in Rogers; 41 years at Soil Conservation Service in Temple; and 10 years at Scott & White Memorial Hospital. She was president of American Business Women’s Association Bell Chapter, and was president of the East Bell County Aggie Moms. She lived in Rogers all of her life, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Temple.
Survivors include a son, Ricky McNeill of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.