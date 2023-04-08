Kenneth “Ken”
H. Taylor
Kenneth “Ken” H. Taylor, age 86 of Belton, passed from this life Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Ken was born on January 20, 1937, to Lee and Alice (Cameron) Taylor in McAllen, Texas. He was the youngest of three boys and as children the family lived in the Canal Zone during WWII. Ken tells stories of sitting on the hilltop watching the damaged ships come through the canal. His dad was a machinist who worked repairing them. Ken earned a bachelor’s degree from Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas. He owned and operated McAllen Electric Motor Shop. He was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as Elder numerous times. Ken was also an Eagle Scout. At school he participated in football and baseball. As a young man he followed in his father’s and brother’s footsteps and joined the Masons where he eventually became Past Master of the McAllen Lodge and earned his 50-year pin. Ken loved football and because of that love, he spent 25 years as a member of a football officials squad spending Friday nights on the football field officiating games. At one time he was President of the Valley Officials Association. After he retired and had time, Ken spent much of his days in his shop working with his lathe making interesting wood objects for family and friends. Here again, he followed his dad and brother joining them in the workshop. He was a member of SWAT--Southwest Association of Turners.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gilbert Taylor.
Survivors include his wife, Rena (Williams) Taylor; sons, Neil Taylor, and Jeffrey Schroeder; daughters, Leslie (Taylor) Myers, Angela (Taylor) Shupe, and Judith Schroeder; brother, Wesley Lee Taylor; grandchildren, Erica Person, Elizabeth Person Shirley, Chris Shupe, Blaine Shupe, Brittany Taylor Beckheusen, Kimberley Taylor, and Leah Fountain; and great grandchildren, Makensie and Sophie Shupe, Bronwyn and Finn Shupe, Declan, Auden, Ronan Shirley, Collins Beckheusen, and Kinsley Tijerina.
In lieu of Flowers, please consider the Water Purification Project sponsored by Grace Presbyterian Church.
