Margaret Benford Melton
1949 - 2021
Margaret Benford Melton, 71, of Temple, Texas, entered into Eternal Rest on March 2, 2021, in Temple. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, and Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Monday,
March 8, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home. Interment will be 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, March 9, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, TX.
Margaret was born December 3, 1949, to C.L. and Gladis Wallace Freeman in Troy, TX. She attended Rosebud and Troy Public Schools. She graduated from Troy High School in 1968 and then attended Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, TX (now the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor College) and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 1972. She served two years as a Naval Officer at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, Va. She married Albert Melton on February 14, 1984. She retired from the Central Texas Veterans Healthcare Systems after 38 years of service as a Registered Nurse. She accepted Christ early in her life under the leadership of the late Herbert Boykin, Pastor of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple, TX. She later united with Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor W.E. Robertson where she remained a faithful member until her death. As a member of Macedonia Baptist, she served as President of the Health and Wellness Ministry, Assistant Secretary of the Macedonia Missionary Sunday School, member of the Women’s Ministry and served on the Food Committee. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, Velma Carothers, and a brother, Charles Freeman.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Andre Melton (Jenn) and Kevin Benford (Shannon) both of Temple; three brothers, L.C. Freeman (Jan) of Arlington, TX, Robert Freeman and Freddie Freeman both of Temple, TX; three sisters, Willie Mae Robinson and Doris Freeman (Chris) of Temple, TX, and Gaylon Brown of Fort Worth, TX; three grandchildren, Kanyiah and KeMari Melton and Araile Gutirrez of Temple, TX; extended family, Minster Sonya Jones and sons, Isaac and Isaiah Ellis of Temple, TX; and a host of relatives and friends.
Online Memorial Book may be signed at: www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com.
