Betty Jo Ward
February 15, 1930-
October 7, 2022
Betty Jo Ward, age 92, passed peacefully with her two daughters by her side on October 7, 2022. Betty was born to Cumby M. Dyess and Lucy Tucker-Dyess February 15, 1930. She grew up with her parents,sister Bobbie, and brothers Cumby Jr. and Clinton Ace Dyess in Stringtown, in east Bell County. She graduated from Rogers High School. Betty married O.J. Ward on March 29, 1947, after he returned from World War II, where he served in the U. S. Army. They had 3 children, Ann, Barry, and Peggy. Betty was beautiful inside and out and served her Lord daily.
She taught Sunday School, served as song leader, and WMU leader at Dyess Grove Baptist Church, that has carried her Dyess family name, for over 100 years. She was a member of numerous community organizations. Ms. Ward sold Stanley products, Avon, and Temple Daily Telegram subscriptions while the children were growing up. She served her children by being a home room mom, band parent, working the concession stands every ballgame, and did volunteer work with the elementary school and any event they were in. Betty then pursued her own career by graduating Kings Daughters school of nursing. She worked at Four Seasons Nursing Home as charge nurse with her sister. Upon retiring, she joined her husband at The Teachers Store in Temple, as his assistant. Betty loved her husband, children. grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, that grew to be five generations.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, O.J. Ward for 73 years, her sister Bobbie Waskow, brother Cumby Dyess Jr., and greatgrandchild, Austin Smith. She is survived by her 3 children, Ann Brown and husband Vinson, Barry Ward and wife Jeannie, and Peggy Coleman and husband Robert “Red” Coleman, and brother Ace Dyess.
Surviving grandchildren are Tonya Drake and husband Nelson, Misty Daniels and husband Neil, Shelisa Courtain, Candice Teinert and husband Ricky, Jackie Galloway and husband Andrew, Melondy Ward, Carla Clapper, Dr. Kristy Ward, and Brandon Ward, 24 -great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
Her final wish she leaves behind, is for her family and the world; Love the Lord, love one another, do not judge others, forgive others, and help others in need, while serving the Lord. Betty modeled these wishes all her life “God, Family, and Others”. She will be deeply missed on earth, but is celebrating with O.J. in heaven, praying we all will join them when our time comes.
Visitation for family is Tuesday October 11, 2022, 6-8pm at Scanio Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Road, Temple, Texas 76504
Funeral Services will be Wednesday October 12, 2022, 1 pm at the funeral home
In lieu of flowers she asked for those who wish to donate due to her love of cats and the special care they need to: Snip and Tip 1203 Bonnie Drive, Killeen, Texas -Non-profit for rescue for cats.