BELTON — Services for Patsy “Joann” Garner, 63, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mrs. Garner died Tuesday, Sept. 7, at an Austin hospital.
She was born Aug, 17, 1958, in Pocahontas, Ark., to Joe and Patsy Lundry Virgin. She graduated from high school, and worked as an operator for phone systems. She married Robert Garner on Jan. 3, 1988, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2021.
Survivors include a son, Matthew Kirby of Moody; a daughter, Lee Neal of Bartlett; a brother, Michael Weston of Brookland, Ark.; two sisters, Shari Bates of Williford, Ark., and Debbie Rudesill of Jonesboro, Ark.; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help pay for her services.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.