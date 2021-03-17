Services for Gene Schwartz, 95, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Schwartz died Friday, March 12, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 15, 1925, in Mills County to Charlie D. and Matha Behrens Schwartz. He graduated from San Saba High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended the University of Texas. He married Shirley Jean McClellan on May 14, 1949. He worked for H-E-B. He founded Service Vending Inc. He was a member of the National Automatic Merchandise Association and the Rotary Club of Temple. He served as president of Texas Lions Club, the Temple Lions Club, Temple Lions Handicap Children Foundation Inc., Temple Lions Club Parks Inc., Bell County Society for Handicap Children, Temple United Fund, Bluebonnet Girl Scout Council Inc., C.A.C., and the Western Hills Elementary PTA. He also was past director and vice president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce and United Fund Drive.
Survivors include his wife; three children, Sally Curlee, Susie Carver and Jim Schwartz; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Texas Lions Camp; or Grace Presbyterian Church Missions Temple.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.