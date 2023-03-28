Services for Owen Duffy, 50, of Harker Heights will be at a later date.
Updated: March 28, 2023 @ 11:21 pm
Services for Owen Duffy, 50, of Harker Heights will be at a later date.
His body was donated to science and his cremated remains eventually will be returned to the family for an inurnment.
Duffy died Thursday, March 23, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 20, 1972, to Eugene and Ann Christine Manning Duffy in Santa Monica, Calif. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1991. He attended Central Texas College and completed his associate degree at the University of Texas-Arlington. He wored for a storage facility in Killeen until he received his degree. He worked for Dell for two years, then for Apple until his retirement.
Survivors include his mother; and a sister, Kathleen Duffy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Planetary Society.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.