KERRVILLE — Services for Robert Leroy Fulford Jr., 67, of Fredericksburg will be at a later date.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Fulford died Thursday, Aug. 26, at his residence.
He was born July 18, 1954, in Russellville, Ark., to Robert and Wilma Fulford. He graduated from Belton High School in 1974, and Ryder Tech in Dallas.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Nine Fulford of Fredericksburg; a son, Michael Fulford of Houston; a daughter, Misty Smith; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Paws Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 2794, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.
Kerrville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.