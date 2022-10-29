Lula Rogers Ison
Lula Rogers Ison, age 86, of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at a local hospital.
A visitation for Lula will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, TX 76504.
A funeral service will occur Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Lakeview Baptist Church, 7717 TX-317, Belton, Texas 76513.
A graveside service will occur Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Bellwood Memorial Park, 8575 Airport Rd., Temple, Texas 76504.
Lula “Lou” Mae (Rogers) Ison was born July 24, 1935 in Cherokee, KY to Forest Rogers and Elta Houck. She was the 6th of 8 children. Lou married James Donald “Don” Ison on July 10, 1954. Don served in the Air Force and they spent time traveling the world for Don’s commission. They had 3 daughters - Donna Parker married to Chuck Parker of Brownwood TX; Sandra Gregory married to Mickey Gregory of Lago Vista, TX; and Gail Vaughn of Lubbock, TX.
Lou was dedicated to family and church. She was active in the Order of Eastern Star. Lou worked for many years in jewelry sales, retiring from Thommans Jewelry Store in 2006.
Lou was the matriarch of her family leading her children, grand, great and great great grandchildren to have a relationship with Jesus Christ. Lou’s mom provided the foundation for Lou who carried forward those values and traditions throughout her life.
She is survived by 2 sisters, 3 daughters, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren, who adore her for her strength, compassion, generosity and Godly council.
