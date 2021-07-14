Services for Porter “Pokey” Lynn Bills, 64, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Jesse Ratliff officiating.
Mr. Bills died Friday, July 9, at his residence.
He was born July 20, 1956, in Belton to Robert and Doris Kay Porter Bills. He was a lifelong resident of Belton and graduated from Belton High School. He worked as a lieutenant for the Department of Criminal Justice. He married Connie Truelove on Sept. 14, 1973, in Belton. He attended Temple Bible Church.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Christina Bills-Aguillon and Elisha Jackson; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.