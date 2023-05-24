Patsy Fern Forsythe
Patsy Fern Forsythe was born March 6, 1938 in Egan, Texas to Lloyd Leon and Hazel Mae Hasty Forsythe. She was born into Glory on May 22, 2023 in Temple, Texas.
She was raised in the United Pentecostal Church, where she met the love of her life, Arthur Lee “Sonny” Wallace. When she was nine years old, she determined that she would marry him someday. It took her five years to get him to the altar, but they were married on December 20, 1952, and had 70 beautiful years together. Patsy was a homemaker and mother, and nothing meant more to her than her children. As long as we were around, Mama was a happy camper. Patsy and Sonny moved from Cleburne to Temple in June, 1964 with their two daughters and their son. After they moved to Temple, they added another daughter, and their family was complete. They raised their 4 kids in Temple and Troy, where they lived from 1972 to 2015, before returning to Temple.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny, on December 2, 2022. She missed him terribly and grieved him every day. She was also preceded by her parents, Lloyd (1973) & Hazel (2004) and granddaughter Whitney Renae Robinson (1988).
Left behind to miss her daily are daughters Cherri Renae Robinson (Marty) and Darla Fern Wiggins (Josh) of Academy, Karen Kay Kerr of Temple, and son Barry Dwain Wallace (Carol) of Coolidge. Also surviving her are grandchildren Chris Leonard (Amanda), Kevin Leonard (Farrah), Cody Terrell, Zach Terrell, Morgan Fallis (Chris), Stephanie Robinson (Abe) and Kyle Payne (Olivia). Great-grandchildren Johnny White, Kynleigh Fallis, Garyson Fallis, Jackson Leonard, Cheyenne Leonard, Lakelyn Leonard, Hayven Farr, Kiersten Pryor and Caleb Pryor.
The world was a better place because Patsy Wallace was in it. All of us who were blessed to know her and be loved by her are better people because of it. She wasn’t afraid of death; she knew she’d join Jesus & Daddy in Heaven, and that we all will be together again one day. Our hearts are broken with missing her, but we also know we will be reunited with her someday. We love you, Mama, Mother, Mom, Nan, Nanny.
A graveside service for Patsy will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Troy on Thursday, May 25th, 2023, at 3 p.m. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary