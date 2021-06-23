Services for Mamie Louise Bell, 98, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Quinton Gibson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Bell died Friday, June 18.
She was born Nov. 20, 1922, to Ebbie Menifee and Mamie Allen in Anderson. She went to school at Piney Woods School and Richards High School in Richards. On Feb. 3, 1940, she married Ezra Bell in Grimes County. She moved to Temple in 1942. She later married Roy Lemons. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, where she was a song leader, a member of the choir, and a member of the Lay Ministry Team, Prayer Ministry, Communion Steward and United Methodist Women. She also was a member of the Heroines of Jericho, and a member of the Friendship House Choir. She worked at Ramona Courts, Scott & White Memorial Hospital and the V.A. hospital for many years.
Survivors include three sons, Oscar Lee Bell and Thomas E. Bell, both of Temple, and Byron Lemons of Fort Worth; two daughters, Georgia McBride of Temple and Paula Norwid of Waco; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.