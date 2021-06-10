Walker Allen Lee Hilliard
Walker Allen Lee Hilliard, the infant son of Ryan and Lauren Hilliard, went to be with Jesus on Monday, June 7, 2021. Most only dream of angels but Ryan and Lauren were able to hold theirs in their arms. Walker was a gift to his entire family. For thirty-five cherished weeks and four days, he was prayed for and loved. God only knows why Walker was too good for this world. But Jesus said,” Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”- Matthew 19:14
His potential life achievements include future Chairman of the National Rifle Association, Texas Cowboy and Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee like his grandparents, Mount Everest Summiteer, Olympic Medalist in 21 events from gymnastics to shooting, Nobel Prize in Physiology, two-time presenter at Geneva Convention on the treatment of medical personnel during wartime, and Major League Baseball hall of fame member.
A graveside service for Walker will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Hilliard Ranch Cemetery, located at 1124 CR 463, Buckholts, Texas 76518
Waiting for him in Heaven are his grandfather, Jerry Hilliard, and his great grandfathers, Frank Lee Rister, Bill Summers, Homer Lee Walker, and John W “J.W.” Hilliard, and his great grandmothers, Louise Walker and Naomi Hilliard.
Walker is survived by his loving parents, Ryan and Lauren Hilliard of Belton; his grandparents, Mark and Debbie Rister of Cypress, and Becky Walker-Hilliard of Belton; his uncle, Brad Rister, and wife, Kayla of Cypress; his aunt, Jaylee Hilliard-Slayton and husband, Bryan of Belton; his great grandmothers, Madge Rister and Betty Summers both of Houston, and many cherished family members and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
