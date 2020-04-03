Services for Mary Louise Maxfield, 75, of Troy will be private.
Mrs. Maxfield died Friday, March 27, at her residence.
She was born March 5, 1945, in Rosebud to Fermine G. and Epimenia Veracruz Salazar. She graduated from Temple High School in 1963. She served in the U.S. Army. She married Thomas Vance Maxfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Vance Thomas Maxfield; three sisters, Connie Olivares, Ophelia Mungia and Janie Garcia, all of Temple; and four grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.