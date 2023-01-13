Services for Mary Louise Fraga, 73, of Eddy, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church inTemple with the Rev. Armando officiating.
Mrs. Fraga died Saturday, Jan. 7, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 29, 1949 to Joaquin and Petra Hernandez in Temple. She graduated from Temple High School. She worked as a seamstress in Waco. She married Lusiano Gonzales. She was a member of the Catholic ministry.
Survivors include her husband, a son, Joseph Fraga; a daughter, Rhiannon Delacruz Delgado; a son-in-law, Juan Delacruz Delgado, three brothers, Phillip Hernandez, Enrique Hernandez, and Andres Hernandez; two sisters, Delores Contreras, and Rita Cruz; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren;
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.