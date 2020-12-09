ROCKDALE — Services for Lyrik Swayde Salazar, infant son of Jamyee Lynn Dentler and Juan Migual Salazar will be 2 p.m. Friday in Pleasant Retreat Cemetery near Thorndale with the Rev. Scott Hillman officiating.
Lyric Swayde was born and died on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Survivors include his parents; a brother, Rayden Salazar of Rockdale; a sister, Lylliana Dentler of Rockdale; her grandmother, Janet Dentler; and her grandfather, David Dehart.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.