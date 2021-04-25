Services for Theresa Anne Johnson Brooks, 41, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Brooks died April 10 at a local hospital.
She was born Sept. 5, 1979, in Temple to Larry Wayne and Jan Marie Johnson. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She earned nursing licenses from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Austin Community College and the University of Texas at Arlington. She married Jody Cade Brooks on March 9, 2008. She worked for Epic Home Healthcare in Austin and other pediatric home healthcare groups.
Survivors include her husband; her father; a brother, David Johnson; and a sister, Kristina Gomez.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; any local children’s charity; or to Service Dogs Inc. in Dripping Springs.