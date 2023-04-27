BELTON — Services for Craig E. Brennecke, 75, of Temple will be noon Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Brennecke died Friday, April 21, at a Temple veterans’ home.
He was born July 28, 1947, in Chanute, Kan., to Frances Irene and Paul Thaddeus Brennecke. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a registered nurse. He married Diana Smith in Kansas.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Rebekah Miller and Christina Brennecke; a brother, Gary Brennecke; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.