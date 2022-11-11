BELTON — Services for Lois Ann Myer, 60, of Temple, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Myer died Friday, Nov. 4 at a local hospital in Temple.
She was born April 25, 1962, to Royal Junior Bishop and Charlotte Moncrief Myhre in Amarillo. She married her husband, Roy Guerra Jr. in 1999. She retired from the Bell County Registration office in 2009.
Survivors include her husband; two brothers, Kevin Myhre, and Andy Myhre; two sisters, Teresa Myhre, and Tammy Myhre; nieces; and nephews.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.