Services for Johnnie Lavan Jr., 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in Milano Community Cemetery in Milano.
Mr. Lavan died Wednesday, July 8, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Milano to Johnnie Sr. and Essie Lee Scott Lavan. He was raised on a farm in Milano. He moved to Temple in 1947. He married Naomi Wells in 1947. He was a member and Deacon of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple. He was a member of the NAACP and received several awards and served with the J.A.I.L. Ministry for 15 years. He retired from American Desk after 42 years and worked for the Ponderosa part time. After retirement, he started a lawn service.
He was preceded in death by his wife; two sons, John Lavan and Raymond Lavan Sr.; and two stepdaughters.
Survivors include two sons, RL Lavan of Temple and Willie Lee Lavan of Augusta, Ga.; five daughters, Beverly McHenry of Waco, Wanda Washington of Houston and Belinda Martin, Madeline Taylor and Rebecca Moore, all of Temple; 25 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.