BELTON — Services for Kenneth Brett Corwin, 39, of Belton will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Church in Temple with the Rev. Ed Dowell officiating.
A reception will follow for family and close friends.
Mr. Corwin died Friday, Sept. 16.
He was born Sept. 5, 1983, to David L. Corwin and Leontine Yvette Fuson in Temple. He attended Belton High School. He worked as a flooring installer for most of his life.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Corwin Jr. of Temple; two daughters, Lily Corwin and Leslie Villanueva, both of Temple; his father of Temple; his mother of Belton; two brothers, Kristopher Corwin of Salado and Parker Wells of Belton; and a sister, Samantha Schauer of Salado.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his children by selecting the donation tab on his obituary at www.crottyfh.com.