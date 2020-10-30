Services for Myrtle Buckner Anderson, 88, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple with Quinton Gibson Sr. officiating.
Mrs. Anderson died Wednesday, Oct. 28.
She was born Oct. 8, 1932, in Rosebud to Mattie Lee and Webb Buckner Jr. She attended school in Rosebud ISD. She was a licensed beautician, and later worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital preparing meals as a dietician. She married Cardell Anderson on May 29, 1954. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 4, 2009.
Survivors include three sisters; Rose Mary Buckner, Pearlene B. Gardner and Kathy Buckner Williams; and two grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Don. D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.