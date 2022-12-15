BELTON — Services for Lavone N. Richey-Tweedle, 78, of Salado, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the 3C Cowboy Church in Salado.
Mrs. Richey-Tweedle died Saturday, Dec. 10, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 25, 1944 to Annie Pace and Rudolph Bunte Sr. in Holland. She volunteered at the Belton Senior Center. She married Verlon M. Tweedle on Sept. 3, 2016 at Elm Grove Church.
Survivors include her husband, two sons, Billy Tweedle, and Scott Tweedle; four daughters, Shelly Richey, Dana King, Vona Hallbauer, and Debbi Owens; several grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home.