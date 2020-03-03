Services for Maria Polendo, 85, of Temple are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Polendo died Sunday, March 1, at a local hospital.

Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 6:48 pm
