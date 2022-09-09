CAMERON — Services for the Rev. Roger Eugene DeLong, 67, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. today at the Christian Community Church in Pettibone.
Burial will be in the Pebble Grove Cemetery in Maysfield.
Mr. DeLong died Tuesday, Sept. 6, at his residence.
He was born April 19, 1955, in Benton Harbor, Mich., to James and Nellie Oaks DeLong. He married Nancy Gillispie. He worked for several years as a maintenance man for the Cameron Housing Authority. He was pastor of the Cameron United Pentecostal Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jason DeLong.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two sons, Roger DeLong of Dayton and Frank DeLong of Atlanta; two daughters, Larissa Calhoun of Queen City and Tammy DeLong of Cameron; two brothers, Danny DeLong of Cameron and James DeLong of Olympia, Wash.; a sister, Carla Collier of Cameron; his stepmother, Wanda DeLong of Cameron; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
The body will be available for viewing at 9 a.m. today at the church.