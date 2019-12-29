Ambrosio David Bautista, 61 of Temple, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM on Monday, December 30 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple. Burial to follow services at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery.
David was born on August 1, 1958 to Ambrosio and Beth ‛O’ Lee (Bargas) Bautista in Temple, Texas. He was always a good worker and never complained. He was more worried about others than himself, spend time with grandchildren, socialize with people, he was definitely a people person. He went regularly to church and was raised in the church at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church all his life. Every summer he went on family trips, watch football, and was very family oriented and centered.
David was preceded in death by his brother, John Robert Bautista.
He is survived by his parents, Ambrosio and Beth ‛O’ Lee Bautista; wife, Rose Mary (Santos) Bautista; two sons, Ambrosio Jonathan Bautista and Joshua Bautista and wife Jessica; brother, Augie Bautista and wife Candy; three sisters, Martha Ann Fields and husband Donald, Frances Kay Zaragoza and husband Gilbert, and Rachel Sue Lofton and husband Dennis; two grandchildren, Jayden Bautista and Jameson Bautista; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends are also left to cherish his memories.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.