Services for Dennis Alan Augsburger, 74, of Copperas Cove will be held at a later date.
Mr. Augsburger died Sunday, Feb. 6, at a Copperas Cove nursing home.
He was born Dec. 17, 1947, in Lima, Ohio to Charles Ervin and Marie Greene Augsburger. He graduated high school and was drafted into the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a Catholic. He married Rebecca Gomez in 1969. He worked as a college custodian and started a private practice for home health. He also lived in Ohio and San Diego, Calif.
Survivors include a son, Dennis C. Augsburger of Pflugerville; and two daughters, Natalie Marie Cacho and Suzette Perkins.
